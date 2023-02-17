solar farm

A company has won Washington state support for putting solar panels on about 3,000 acres in Yakima County.

 123rf

U.S. solar company Cypress Creek Renewables won state support Wednesday for putting panels on about 3,000 acres in Yakima County and outlined plans for a 2,000-acre project in Klickitat County.

County commissioners in the neighboring south-central Washington counties have moratoriums on new solar installations. The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council can override counties.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you