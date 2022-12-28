solar farm

A company wants to build a 500-megawatt solar farm in rural Benton County, Wash.

A Florida company has asked the Washington Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council to preempt Benton County's ban on new solar plants and approve a power project on land zoned for agriculture.

BrightNight LLC proposes to build the 500-megawatt Hop Hill solar project 11 miles north of Prosser. The company initially sought permits from the county, but was rebuffed.

