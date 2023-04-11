Elk plan (copy)

Elk graze in eastern Skagit County, Wash. The elk are damaging farmland, according to landowners.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

The elk that trample and eat crops and forage in eastern Skagit County, Wash., are more troublesome than ever, according to unhappy landowners, who hope to rally renewed attention to their problem.

Farmers and ranchers told — or reminded — Fish and Wildlife commissioners Friday about their struggles. Skagit County Farm Bureau President Bill Schmidt warned longer-serving commissioners they had heard it before.

