J.R. Simplot headquarters in Boise.

The J.R. Simplot Co. has acquired Turf Ventures LLC and its four stores in the Midwest and Pennsylvania.

The acquisition includes stores in Downers Grove, Ill., where Turf Ventures is based; Warsaw, Ind.; Erlanger, Ky.; and Export, Pa. Transaction details were not disclosed.

