Anne Marie Moss, 52, of Salem, died of metastatic breast cancer on April 22.
She was the communications director for the Oregon Farm Bureau.
She was at her home when she died, surrounded by her family who adored her. She was pain free and at peace.
She was born Feb. 1, 1970, in Muncie, Ind., the daughter of James Hamm and Dianne (Doke) Moss.
Anne Marie spent her entire childhood in DeKalb, Ill. She was a graduate of DeKalb High School class of 1988 and graduated from Indiana University in 1992, with a double major in journalism and Spanish and a minor in art history. Anne Marie earned a master’s degree at the University of Texas with a major in international communications.
Between these degrees, she served as a VISTA volunteer in Albuquerque, N.M. There she worked with impoverished families, tutored, acquired computers for a local community center and organized a mural project.
Following her graduation from the University of Texas, Anne Marie worked for magazines in London, Chicago, New Orleans, Portland and Salem, where she held a variety of jobs in writing, photography and editing.
Her favorite, and most long lasting job, was with the Oregon Farm Bureau. She served as its communications director for over 18 years.
While there, Anne Marie won numerous national awards for her writing, photography, publications and social media. As an editor, one colleague reported, “She could take 100 of someone else’s good words and turn them into 20 great words.”
Anne Marie loved travel and adventure. She was a lifelong learner. Her curiosity about different cultures inspired her to live in England, Costa Rica, Spain and Mexico. She also visited many other countries around the world.
She admired and collected art, loved music and attended many concerts. Anne Marie enjoyed a great cup of coffee and some quality chocolates.
She was a disciplined athlete and a graceful dancer. She participated in half and full marathons, triathlons, and many races of varying distances. On two occasions, she participated in Oregon’s famous Hood to Coast team race. Anne Marie climbed mountains, biked, hiked and camped. She could build a fire from scratch within minutes.
She loved being outside and enjoyed the beauties of nature. Flowers, trees, oceans and mountains all spoke to her soul.
Anne Marie was a person of exceptional kindness and generosity. She always put others before herself. She was modest and uncomplaining (even when beset by extraordinary emotional or physical pain). Anne Marie had a fabulous sense of humor and was known for her hysterical one liners and puns. She was a doting daughter, sister, aunt and caring friend. She will always be remembered for her gorgeous smile.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Dianne Moss; her sisters, Sarah Robinson (fiancé Terry Briggs), Jenny Boisselle (Kris) and Amy Keck (Jason); nieces and nephews, Logan, Drew, Jessica, Pierson and Campbell; and a long list of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Anne Marie was predeceased by her grandparents, Mary Rose and Ernest Doke and Mildred and E. Herbert Moss and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
The world has lost a beautiful soul who was cherished by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 South Meridian Road, Woodburn, Ore. Colorful clothes are encouraged.
Donations can be made, in memory of Anne Marie, to the Anne Marie Moss Scholarship started by Oregon Farm Bureau. Make checks to the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation and note, on the check , the money is for the Anne Marie Moss Scholarship. Mail to OAEF, 1320 Capital Street N.E., Suite 200, Salem, Ore., 97301 or METAVIVOR, a 501c3 nonprofit that focuses 100% on metastatic breast cancer research.
Condolences to the Moss family may be mailed to, 227 West Royal Drive, DeKalb, Ill., 60115.
The family wishes to thank Dave Dillon, Barb Iverson, Bethann Lyons and Dr. John Strother.