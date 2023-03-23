CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University Extension Service is bringing back an online training course for farmers and ranchers interested in adding agritourism to their operations.
The course was introduced in 2022, funded by a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The curriculum aims to help producers determine if agritourism is right for them, while learning how to manage risk and avoid other pitfalls.
The course is taught by Audrey Comerford, agritourism coordinator for OSU Extension in Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties; and Melissa Fery, who works for the OSU's Small Farms Program in Linn, Lane and Benton counties.
Comerford said agritourism covers a wide range of on-farm activities, from farm stands and U-picks to larger events such as the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival in Woodburn.
Travel Oregon, the state's tourism promotion agency, defines agritourism as "any activity that generates supplemental income for working farms and ranches by connecting their resources and products with visitors."
When done correctly, agritourism can be beneficial for both producers and consumers, Comerford said. Not only can it can help farms add another revenue stream, but educate families about where their food comes from.
"They're telling the story of Oregon agriculture," Comerford said. "Adults and children alike can experience that firsthand, learning about all the crops and livestock we raise."
But starting an agritourism business is not always so simple.
Statewide land use laws stipulate which activities may be allowed on farmland, along with permitting requirements at the county level, Comerford said. Farmers must understand these laws, and be able to provide a safe experience for visitors.
Then there is developing a marketing plan, and additional investments — such as new infrastructure — needed to host large numbers of people on a farm or ranch.
By the end of the program, participants will complete an action plan outlining what they need to do to develop and implement their own agritourism venture. On the other hand, Comerford said some producers may come away from the course realizing that agritourism won't work for their farms
"For me, that is extremely valuable if we can save a business from investing time and money into something that won't ultimately work for them," Comerford said.
The course requires about 3-4 hours to complete, Comerford said. Once registered, participants can go through the online modules at their own pace.
Registration is $20, though scholarships are available on request. Comerford said about 145 people registered for the course last year.
"Their feedback was really insightful," she said.
Comerford said she does not have an accurate number of agritourism businesses currently operating in Oregon, though OSU will conduct its first economic impact study for agritourism in the Willamette Valley in June. Surveys for the study were sent out earlier this year.