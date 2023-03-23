CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University Extension Service is bringing back an online training course for farmers and ranchers interested in adding agritourism to their operations. 

The course was introduced in 2022, funded by a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The curriculum aims to help producers determine if agritourism is right for them, while learning how to manage risk and avoid other pitfalls. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you