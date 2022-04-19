CLATSKANIE, Ore. — County officials in northwest Oregon have signed off on a $2 billion proposal to build what would be the largest renewable diesel refinery on the West Coast, despite objections from nearby farms and landowners.
NEXT Renewable Fuels wants to build the refinery at Port Westward Industrial Park near the Columbia River in Clatskanie, producing up to 50,000 barrels of renewable diesel per day from recycled organic materials such as used cooking oil.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners voted in February to approve conditional use permits for both the refinery and a railway branch line to the property. Part of the track would cross land zoned for Exclusive Farm Use.
State regulators also approved the project's wetland mitigation plan at a site within the neighboring Beaver Slough Drainage District, where farmers raise livestock and grow high-value crops such as mint and blueberries.
Opponents argue the development threatens local agriculture and the environment, while supporters say it will create hundreds of jobs and displace more than 7 million tons of carbon dioxide every year by supplying cleaner-burning renewable diesel.
"I see extraordinary opposition to this project from my neighbors and the Beaver Drainage District, all of whom may be severely impacted by NEXT's deeply flawed plan," said Mike Seely, who farms about 650 acres of mint in the area with his son, Warren.
Branch line or rail yard?
Seely is challenging the legality of the rail portion of the project, along with Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends of Oregon.
Their appeal hinges on whether the 4.7 miles of track constitutes a branch line, which is permitted on Exclusive Farm Use land, or a rail yard, which is not allowed unless the developer gets an exception under Oregon's land use planning laws.
Rail transport to and from the refinery would be capped at 318 cars per week, according to the permit issued by Columbia County.
In written comments submitted to the county on Jan. 18, Gordon Howard, community services division manager for the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, said the facility "appears to be a storage yard or rail yard" and not a branch line.
"The applicant provided no narrative to address how this line will be used, where and how the on- and off-loading will occur and what measures are in place to ensure that adjacent uses and resources are protected from the activity that may take place there," Howard wrote.
Mary Kyle McCurdy, deputy director of 1000 Friends for Oregon, said the county should have required a deeper analysis of how the rail would impact surrounding farms.
"We have heard the signifiant concerns of area farmers," McCurdy said. "The county's failure to address these puts at risk many acres of irreplaceable farmland."
NEXT spokesman Michael Hinrichs said the refinery will receive feedstocks and ship out renewable diesel mostly via barges on the Columbia River. The rail line, he said, is a contingency measure in the event river passage is closed.
"We are a water-dependent facility," Hinrichs said. "The rail (proposal) is a permit for an unlikely scenario."
Hinrichs estimated 1,000 to 2,000 feet of track is needed to connect the refinery to the main rail line. The remaining mileage will be on the project site and allow NEXT to move trains without holding up rail traffic and blocking intersections, he said.
Seely said he and other farmers remain concerned about possible spills, and setting a future precedent for more rail development on farmland.
"If this gets approved, then it basically allows anybody to do whatever they want on agricultural ground with a rail," he said.
Wetland mitigation
The Beaver Slough Drainage District is also appealing whether the state erred in granting NEXT a removal-fill permit for wetland mitigation related to building its refinery.
Since construction would disturb a little more than 117 acres of wetlands at Port Westward, the Oregon Department of State Lands ordered NEXT to enhance 476 acres of wetlands elsewhere to compensate for plants and wildlife.
After scouting for mitigation sites along a 40-mile stretch of the Columbia River, NEXT contracted to buy the land it needs from the former GreenWood Resources Lower Columbia Tree Farm, about a mile from where the refinery will be built.
That property, however, is within the 5,717-acre drainage district, which manages water levels for irrigation and flood control. The district is in a low-lying area that has been farmed since the 1860s. Dikes were built in the 1920s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hold back the Columbia River.
Warren Seely — Mike's son — is the district president. He said NEXT's mitigation project poses several issues, including the spread of new weeds and pests into neighboring fields.
Ground excavation could also hit areas of high underground water pressure, known as "boil points," that could overwhelm the district's pumping capacity, Warren Seely said, leaving farmland submerged and crops ruined.
"Ultimately, what we're responsible for is maintaining the integrity of the levees and drainage system," he said. "We feel that pretty much all of our concerns up to this point have not been addressed, or have been brushed off."
The district filed its appeal to Department of State Lands on April 11.
Even with DSL and county permits in hand, NEXT still has a ways to go before breaking ground.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must complete an Environmental Impact Statement for the project, which Hinrichs said could take up to a year. The state Department of Environmental Quality is also considering whether to issue an air quality permit for the refinery.