BOISE — The hard work of farm succession planning teaches lessons along the way that are as important as the result, Idaho Farm and Ranch Conference panelists said Oct. 24.
One farm’s next-generation owners transitioned their father out of a job as planned, only to notice how many miles he was putting on a utility vehicle as he kept working on his own.
“They had time to react,” said Shannon Ferrell, an attorney and Oklahoma State University agricultural economics professor. “They pulled Dad back into a more active role.”
A large ranch’s patriarch died and left the next generation scrambling to learn about running the business, said Dick Wittman of Wittman Consulting in north-central Idaho. After much time and many interactions, family members were able to establish formal policies, best practices and an advisory board.
Each accomplishment provided “confidence that they can do the next,” he said. “It’s complex, but its doable” with willingness and the right roadmap.
“Farm transition is viewed as a point in time” rather than an ongoing process, said Brad Cook, a Montana-based accountant who leads the agribusiness practice of assurance, tax and consulting firm Wipfli LLP. A farm or ranch should be viewed as a professional business “and not Grandpa’s piece of dirt.”
Succession plans work best when owners keep learning about the operation and make adjustments as family, business and other dynamics change, said Ferrell, who grew up on a farm in the challenging 1980s.
The COVID-19 pandemic drove demand for quick preparation of key documents for families and businesses and showed the value of taking more time to plan if given the opportunity, he said.
“Look at it one problem at a time,” Ferrell said. Owners can develop a clear picture of the business and their plans for its future as they draft documents, continue to assess performance and characteristics, talk to other people involved, value and protect assets and monitor progress.
Producing fundamental documents and standard operating procedures adds professionalism and momentum, Cook said. And it helps an owner “understand what you do and know that nobody else knows,” and document it.
Compiling information that any adviser would want to know — like five years of financial statements, insurance coverage and ownership documentation — is valuable and can be done well before a succession plan is fine-tuned, Wittman said.
Land deeds, leases, fair market values and the tax basis of assets help owners and their helpers more thoroughly understand what they have and what they want to accomplish, Ferrell said.
Consulting is most effective after owners and the adviser learn how the business functions and why, and set realistic performance expectations, Wittman said.
Farmers and ranchers can also get succession help from university extension educators and others.
Peer-to-peer learning “is a great addition we can incorporate,” said moderator Ashlee Westerhold, who directs Kansas State University’s Office of Farm and Ranch Transition and is a former area economist for University of Idaho Extension.
