INDIANAPOLIS — Kourtney Lehman, an agricultural business management major at Oregon State University, was elected national FFA secretary during the organization's annual convention here last weekend.
She is joined on the 2019-20 officer team by students from Montana, Virginia, Puerto Rico, New Mexico and Ohio
Kolesen McCoy, an agribusiness and applied economics major at Ohio State, was elected national president.
Lyle Logemann, an agricultural education major at Eastern New Mexico University, was elected western region vice president.
Tess Seibel, a nursing major at James Madison University, was elected eastern region vice president.
Mamie Hertel, a financial engineering major at Montana State University, was elected central region vice president.
Yomar Roman, an office administration major at Universidad de Puerto Rico, was elected southern region vice president.
According to the FFA, each officer will travel more than 100,000 to meet with FFA members and teachers, corporate sponsors, government and education officials, state FFA leaders and the general public. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and promote agricultural literacy.