Jim Cupples

Jim Cupples, of Springfield, Ore., is an adviser to the nonprofit Precision Ag Connectivity and Accuracy Stakeholder Alliance, or PAgCASA.

 Courtesy of Jim Cupples

WEST SALEM, Ore. — A national nonprofit organization is working with Polk County in western Oregon to test broadband internet in rural homes, measuring whether the service meets minimum speeds required by the Federal Communications Commission.

The effort comes as $42.5 billion was appropriated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill for states to expand rural broadband access.

