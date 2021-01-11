PORTLAND — The USDA has awarded $13.2 million to expand high-speed internet in rural Oregon, part of a federal program aimed at accelerating broadband development nationwide.
Casco Communications, a telecommunications company based in Corvallis, Ore., that operates as PEAK Internet LLC, received a $6.6 million federal grant and $6.6 million loan to build fiber optic lines serving 10.2 square miles in rural Linn and Polk counties.
Funding comes from the USDA's ReConnect Program, established in 2018 to generate private sector investment in broadband infrastructure to rural homes, businesses, schools, libraries, hospitals, farms and ranches.
A second round of program funding was announced at the end of 2019, totaling $550 million.
For its project, Casco Communications plans to build two fiber networks connecting 5,265 households, 31 businesses, 13 farms and two public schools to high-speed broadband.
In Linn County, lines will be focused east of Lebanon, south of Sodaville and north of Sweet Home. In Polk County, lines will be west of Monmouth and south of Falls City.
John Huffman, state director of USDA Rural Development, said the need for high-speed internet access — especially in rural areas — has only become more important with the coronavirus pandemic amplifying the significance of telemedicine, remote learning and virtual meetings.
"Today's funding will help these rural Oregon communities overcome the unique challenges they face with implementing large-scale infrastructure projects, enabling economic expansion and improved quality of life," Huffman said in an announcement.
As of fiscal year 2020, the ReConnect Program has awarded 88 loans and grants for nearly $675 million in 35 states and territories.
Oregon-Idaho Utilities Inc. also previously received a $12.8 million grant to build a fiber network serving parts of rural Idaho, Nevada and Oregon, including 255 households across 1,284 square miles.
John Holman, a telecommunications field representative for USDA Rural Development in Portland, said the utilities have five years to finish construction.
"Sometimes they go quicker," he said. "But it is really based on the size of the project."
Holman said he expects ReConnect will have "a good level" of funding for fiscal year 2021 and beyond, and encouraged potential applicants to contact Rural Development as early as possible for more information.
According to the USDA website, entities that are eligible to apply for ReConnect grants and loans include states, local governments, tribes, U.S. territories, utilities, companies, co-ops and nonprofits.
"The program is starting to get a little more broad as to who the applicant can be," Holman said. "Broadband is a major emphasis. ... Whatever project it is, we'll find the program that fits."