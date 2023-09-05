Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast

The crowd at the 2022 Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast in Tangent.

 Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast

Farmers will gather in Christian fellowship to give thanks for the year’s harvest on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the third annual Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast.

This year, the free event is offering camping and a country and western concert on Sept. 11 to draw more farmers, ranchers and loggers.

sm oregon ag prayer breakfast 5.jpg (copy)

The crowd at the Oregon Ag Prayer Breakfast 2022 in Tangent, Ore. Some of the crowd sat under the tent, while others stood outside.
Sam L. Smith

Sam L. Smith

Tags

Recommended for you