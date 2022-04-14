Oregon Ag Fest returns on Saturday and Sunday, April 23-24, with a heaping helping of fun and upclose experiences aimed at introducing children and their parents to the world of agriculture.
The 35th edition of Ag Fest kicks off Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and wraps up Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. Admission is $9 for ages 13 and over. Parking is free.
“Our goal is to help kids gain a better understanding of the importance of agriculture to Oregon’s rural landscape, and to emphasize that most food starts on a farm somewhere and in Oregon we’re lucky enough to grow over 200 varieties of crops,” Leah Rue, Oregon Ag Fest chair, said in a statement. “We are really proud that a large part of Ag Fest’s family appeal is that it is very inexpensive to attend and almost everything inside the event is completely free.”
Ag Fest 2022 starts at 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, with an old-fashioned ranch-style breakfast. Hotcakes, sizzling ham on the grill, Oregon-grown fruit toppings, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and milk will be prepared by prepared by Linn County 4-H groups. Cost is $8 for adults, and children under 3 years are free. Proceeds from the breakfast provide scholarships for 4-H camp and leader training.
There will be plenty to do and see at this year’s event. All activities center around locally grown products, which allows families to celebrate the wonderful and diverse world of Oregon agriculture. The family fun includes:
• Meet “Nosey” the cow, goats, rabbits, pigs and other farm animals.
• Watch a llama show.
• Race a mini pedal tractor.
• Watch chicks hatch.
• See a sheep get a "haircut."
• Listen to live music and enjoy family entertainment.
• Plant seedlings.
• Ride a pony.
• See logging demonstrations.
• Take a horse-drawn wagon ride.
• Watch dog-herding demonstrations.
• Visit garden and craft booths.
• Watch cooking demonstrations and taste local foods.
Oregon Ag Fest is sponsored in part by Oregon Farm Bureau, Tillamook, Wilco, Oregon Dairy Women, Oregon Department of Agriculture and Oregon Women for Agriculture, among many others.
Ag Fest is a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) volunteer organization dedicated to educating the public about the importance of agriculture. For more information go to www.oragfest.com.
