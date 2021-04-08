SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Ag Fest will resume its annual three-day educational festival this spring, but with a twist.
Because of COVID-19, the festival will have a drive-thru format.
The event will kick off Friday, April 23, and continue through Sunday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The festival this year will take place at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, 694 NE Fourth Ave. in Canby, where guests can drive through various educational farm exhibits.
The hosts say they're thrilled to renew the event, which was canceled last year for the first time in 33 years due to the pandemic.
"It was such a bummer to cancel last year," said Michele Ruby, an Oregon dairy farmer and the executive director of Oregon Ag Fest. "I think people are excited we're bringing it back, even with it being the first-ever drive-thru Ag Fest. We're already getting super positive feedback."
In 2019, the event drew about 20,000 people from across Oregon.
Oregon Ag Fest is a nonprofit run by Oregon farmers, farm equipment manufacturers, feed store owners and others connected to agriculture. The purpose of Ag Fest is to highlight the importance of agriculture, teaching kids and families about where their food and fiber come from.
"Our goal is to help kids gain a better understanding of the importance of agriculture to Oregon's rural landscape, and to emphasize that most food starts on a farm somewhere," said Macey Wessels, Oregon Ag Fest chair, who also represents Boshart Trucking and Whitehead Farms.
Tickets — $22 per car — are already selling online, and Ruby said about a dozen Wilco stores across the Willamette Valley will begin selling discounted tickets in person Monday, April 12.
The event planners encourage people to buy tickets online in advance at www.oragfest.org or at their local Wilco store because space is limited.
Ruby said the drive-thru version of the event will look different and be a little less hands-on than previous years. Nevertheless, Ruby said she believes it will be a fun, educational activity for kids and families.
This year, visitors can see farm animals, equipment, plants and a variety of special exhibits, including a reforestation exhibit, from the comfort of their car.
The festival will have a series of animal-related activities on rotation throughout the day, including llamas, sheep shearing demonstrations and dog-herding.
Another special addition this year is that kids will leave the event with an "Ag-venture" kit filled with seedlings to plant, activity booklets to fill out, models to build and special farm treats.
The festival will also offer drive-thru food options, including Oregon Dairy Women's ice cream and grilled Tillamook cheddar cheese sandwiches. Proceeds from concession sales will go toward college scholarships for agricultural students, the Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador Program and similar programming.
2021's Ag Fest will feature products and demonstrations from more than 20 farms and farm partners.
Farmers and others in the agricultural industry interested in participating in 2022's Ag Fest can contact the nonprofit in advance at info@oragfest.com or 503-508-2868.