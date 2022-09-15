U.S. crude oil production will hit a record high in 2023 and retail diesel prices will drop from current levels, according to a forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Oil production will average 12.6 million barrels a day, topping this year's 11.8 million barrels and the record 12.3 million barrels set in pre-pandemic 2019, the EIA predicted.
Oil prices are forecast to stabilize between $90 and $100 a barrel, though prices could be pushed higher by policy decisions, unrest and natural disasters, the EIA cautioned.
The EIA updates its short-term energy outlook monthly. The report shows that wind and solar farms are generating an increasing share of U.S. electricity, but fossil fuel production remains high.
Energy-related carbon emissions will increase by 1.7% this year, the EIA projects. Emissions are expected to drop by 1.8% next year, sinking back to 2021 levels as coal production declines.
On-highway diesel is predicted to average $4.28 a gallon nationwide in 2023. This week, the EIA reported that diesel averaged $5.03. Prices were higher on the West Coast, especially California.
Diesel averaged $4.05 a gallon the week that Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Spot oil prices immediately jumped, raising fuel prices. Diesel peaked in late June at $5.78 a gallon.
Since then, supply and demand for oil appears to have become more balanced, according to the EIA.
Global oil production reached an estimated 101 million barrels a day in August, the highest level since December 2019. Lower oil prices in August likely reflected increases in petroleum reserves, according to the EIA.
Production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, unrest in Libya and hurricanes along the U.S. Gulf Coast could disrupt oil supplies and raise prices, the EIA warned. An economic slowdown could lower demand and prices.
Renewable resources, primarily wind and solar, are expected to generate 24% of U.S. electricity in 2023, up from 22% this year and 20% in 2021.
Nevertheless, the U.S. is expected to set a record this year for natural gas consumption.
Natural gas was needed for reliable electricity during what was a hotter-than-average summer for much of the country, according to the EIA.
Natural gas power plants can ramp up in minutes, while wind and solar depend on the weather, according to the EIA.
"Even as the capacity for renewable electricity generation has increased over recent years, power providers continue to use natural gas fired electricity to meet fluctuations in demand," the EIA stated.
U.S. coal production is expected to increase by 22 million tons this year to 600 million tons. Production is expected to drop to 590 million tons next year.
