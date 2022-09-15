Trucks and diesel

U.S. crude oil production will rise and diesel prices will fall in 2023, according to a forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

U.S. crude oil production will hit a record high in 2023 and retail diesel prices will drop from current levels, according to a forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Oil production will average 12.6 million barrels a day, topping this year's 11.8 million barrels and the record 12.3 million barrels set in pre-pandemic 2019, the EIA predicted. 

