sm chicken.jpg (copy) (copy)

Bird flu has been found for the first time in a backyard flock of ducks, chickens and guinea fowl in Klamath County, Ore. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press File

SALEM — Another case of bird flu has been detected in Oregon, this time in a backyard flock of about 25 ducks, chickens and guinea fowl in Klamath County.

Birds from the flock tested positive for the disease on March 22 and were euthanized on the property. None will enter the food system and there is no immediate public health risk, according to the state Department of Agriculture. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you