SALEM — Another case of bird flu has been detected in Oregon, this time in a backyard flock of about 25 ducks, chickens and guinea fowl in Klamath County.
Birds from the flock tested positive for the disease on March 22 and were euthanized on the property. None will enter the food system and there is no immediate public health risk, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
ODA has now confirmed 27 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza since May 5, 2022 — all in backyard flocks. No commercial poultry farms have been affected.
Of the 27 cases identified statewide, seven have been in Deschutes County; four in Polk County; three in Linn County; two each in Douglas, Columbia and Tillamook counties; and one each in Lane, Coos, Yamhill, Clackamas, Umatilla, Josephine and Klamath counties.
Data from ODA did not include the number of infected birds.
As of March 29, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports bird flu has infected 58.6 million poultry in 47 states, and 6,497 wild birds in all 50 states. There has been just one case of human transmission, at a commercial farm in Colorado on April 28, 2022.
Oregon has one active regional quarantine to stop the spread of bird flu in Polk County. Past quarantines in Deschutes, Lane and Malheur counties have been lifted.
ODA recommends several biosecurity measures for commercial poultry farms and backyard producers to prevent bird flu infections, including limiting visitors, cleaning and disinfecting equipment, separating domesticated and wild birds and watching closely for signs of illness.
Symptoms in poultry may include diarrhea, incoordination, lethargy, coughing, sneezing and sudden death.
Anyone who finds a dead bird should avoid contact and report it to ODA by calling 503-986-4711.
