Eric Gordon Stritzke, 55, of McMinnville, Ore., died Nov. 18, 2021, of sudden heart failure.
Eric was born Aug. 16, 1966, in Roseburg, Ore. He graduated from Canby High School and received a bachelor of science degree in Diesel Power Technology from Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls.
He married Patti Boehlke in 1994 and together they were raising two sons, Cole and Spencer.
Eric’s passion was servicing the farmers and growers of the Willamette Valley agricultural industry. He started his career in agriculture with Fir Point Farms in Aurora, Ore., a produce stand that he founded and operated while in high school.
After college, Eric held positions with Freeman Baler, Fisher Implement Co., Krone, Linn-Benton Tractor and finally, he owned and operated his own business, Santiam Tractor Supply.
Eric actively supported Oregon Women for Agriculture and local FFA chapters. His favorite time of the year was “harvest,” when it was not unusual to find him in the South Valley during the night and up North during the day helping to ensure growers’ equipment was working properly to perform the day's, or night’s, work.
Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Judy (Pon) Stritzke, and is survived by his wife and children; his father, Ed Stritzke; his sisters, Kris Heighes and Debi Stritzke; his brothers, Nick Stritzke and Mike Stritzke; his nephew, Justin Stritzke; and an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eric will be remembered through a mass intention during the 8:30 a.m. mass at St. James Catholic church in McMinnville, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
An informal open house celebrating Eric’s life will be held Jan. 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Smith Bros. Farms, 29610 Peoria Road, Shedd, Ore. 97377.
Remember Eric whenever you see a grass seed field, a windrower, a Krone baler or a John Deere tractor. And when you do remember, take a moment to perform a small service or do a good deed for another. If your heart is telling you to do something more, consider a donation to Oregon Women for Agriculture or your local FFA chapter in Eric’s name.
