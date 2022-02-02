Five small town mayors in northern Whatcom County, Wash., have written state officials complaining that while agencies pursue riparian buffers and adjudication, the region's worsening water crisis goes "virtually unnoticed."
Everson, Ferndale, Lynden, Nooksack and Sumas mayors signed the Jan. 28 letter to Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz and the directors of the departments of Agriculture, Ecology, and Fish and Wildlife.
Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis said Wednesday that the mayors picked agencies involved in managing the Nooksack River Basin. The mayors are frustrated by the failure to address winter floods or summer water shortages, he said.
Mayors want to talk about removing river sediment and building water storage, he said. "These are big-dollar, wide-ranging, hot-topic solutions that we at least need to have discussions on."
The river overflowed in November, causing what emergency officials call the worst natural disaster in Whatcom County's 167-year history. The state Agriculture Department estimated damage to farms at $27 million.
No gravel has been removed from the river since 1997. Studies over the past two decades have warned the riverbed is rising and threatens to make floods more frequent and severe.
The basin does not have a reservoir to store rain and melting snow. The river and tributaries run low in the summer, despite the region's ample winter precipitation.
Because of the summer water shortage, the Department of Ecology plans to adjudicate water rights beginning next year to determine tribal treaty rights. Farmers fear adjudication will jeopardize even old agricultural water rights.
The mayors questioned pursuing adjudication and also took a swipe at mandatory buffers, a proposal made by Gov. Jay Inslee and supported by Ecology and Fish and Wildlife. The proposal has failed to advance in the Legislature.
The mayors complained that neither adjudication nor buffers would help with floods or water shortages. "We urge you to shift your focus to the crisis at hand," they wrote.
The mayors' letter mirrored complaints by farmers.
"As a farmer, I am encouraged to see our local elected leaders standing up for our communities," said Ferndale dairy farmer Rich Appel, president of Whatcom Family Farmers.
"This year made it crystal clear that we have more than enough water for all the needs in our community, but we need a way to manage it," he said.
Ecology officials plan to meet with the mayors this month, department spokesman Andrew Wineke said.
"We're committed to working with all of the communities in the Nooksack River Basin on water supply issues, and finding solutions with our partners to improve flood plain management in the area," he said in an email.
The agriculture department also is willing to meet with the mayors, department spokesman Hector Castor said in an email. "The issues raised in the letter are of great interest to WSDA, but our authority is limited in addressing some of the concerns," he said.
Efforts to obtain comment from Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources were not successful.