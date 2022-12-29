MP MP solar 12.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

USDA is giving grants to rural farms, ranches and businesses so they can install solar arrays.

USDA is investing $285 million in infrastructure to reduce energy costs, expand access to clean energy in rural areas and slow climate change, Secretary Tom Vilsack said. That included more than $1.3 million combined in Rural Energy for America grants to two dozen farms, ranches and other businesses in Idaho, Oregon and Washington through USDA Rural Development in 2022.

“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our country’s resilience,” Vilsack said in a release.

