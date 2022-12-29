USDA is investing $285 million in infrastructure to reduce energy costs, expand access to clean energy in rural areas and slow climate change, Secretary Tom Vilsack said. That included more than $1.3 million combined in Rural Energy for America grants to two dozen farms, ranches and other businesses in Idaho, Oregon and Washington through USDA Rural Development in 2022.
“People in rural America are on the front lines of climate change, and our communities deserve investments that will strengthen our country’s resilience,” Vilsack said in a release.
Idaho
• Hidden Valley Organics LLC: $11,860 to help a family owned, small organic dairy in Minidoka County buy and install 100-kilowatt solar electric array. Estimated annual energy savings: $19,338.
• RM Power Sports LLC: $49,092 to help family owned real estate holding company for farm ground in Minidoka County buy and install a 100-kilowatt solar electric array. Savings: $30,364.
• R-Ag LLC: $49,092 to help family owned small crop producer in Minidoka County buy and install a 100-kilowatt solar electric array. Savings: $19,010.
• 4 R Land Co. LLC: $49,092 to help family owned small crop producer in Minidoka County buy and install a 100-kilowatt solar electric array. Savings: $27,352.
• Trevor Roche: $43,548 to help family owned small ranching operation in Canyon County buy and install a solar thermal radiant floor heating system in a shop. Savings: $17,419.
• Michael S. Telford: $49,612 to help Mike and Shannon Telford’s seed potato production operation in Minidoka County buy and install a 100-kilowatt solar electric array. Savings: $20,495.
• CRC Property Holdings LLC: $45,000 to help family owned small real estate leasing company (car dealership) in Cassia County buy and install a 174.84-kilowatt solar electric roof mounted array. Savings: $13,776.
• Aaron Telford: $49,612, to help small crop producer in Minidoka County buy and install a 100-kilowatt solar electric array. Savings: $20,498.
• Blue Lake Properties LLC: $45,000 to help family-owned small real estate leasing company (car dealership) in Twin Falls County buy and install a 174.84 kilowatt solar electric roof mounted array. Savings: $12,664.
• Hidden Valley Farms LLC, $49,092 to help small potato producer in Minidoka County buy and install a 100-kilowatt solar electric array. Savings: $19,338.
• Darrell Funk: $49,312 to help a family-owned small crop producer in Twin Falls County buy and install a 100-kilowatt soar electric array. Savings: $15,371.
• Patricia Funk: $49,312 to help a family-owned small crop producer in Twin Falls County buy and install a 100 kilowatt solar electric array. Savings: $15,371.
Oregon
• Rafter TM Hay LLC: The small farm in Culver received $20,000 to help buy and install a 31.75-kilowatt roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system. Savings: $4,750.
• Whitewater Manufacturing Inc.: $35,854 to help small business in Merlin to buy and install a 66.36-kilowatt roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system. Savings: $7,761.
• Heritage Woodcraft: $64,686 to help small business in Salem buy and install a 130.68-kilowatt roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system. Savings: $14,788.
• Early Morning LLC: $250,000 to help the nursery in Boring buy and install a 1 megawatt ground-mounted solar photovoltaic system. Savings: $192,625.
• Palmer Creek Farming Co.: $3,604 to help the small family-owned fruit farm in Dayton buy and install an irrigation pump. Savings: $790.
Washington
• Menichelli & Associates LLC: $23,615 to help small business in Lewis County buy and install 32.2-kilowatt-hour solar photovoltaic array. Savings: $1,900.
• Hama Hama Co.: $33,679 to help the business in Yakima County buy and install a 47.35-kilowatt solar array. Savings: $3,946.
• Marc Desmarais Farm Inc.: $59,325 to help the Moxee agriculture producer buy and install a 145.2-kilowatt roof-mounted solar photovoltaic system. Savings: $16,548.
• FP Yelm LLC: $32,586 to help small business in Thurston County buy and install a 53.93-kilowatt solar array. Savings: $6,108.
• Black Star Ranch LLC: $53,275 to help buy and install 96-kilowatt solar array. Savings: $212,100.
• Crow Valley Holdings Inc.: $34,842 to help business in San Juan County buy and install 69.60-kilowatt solar array. Savings: $10,824.
• Borton & Sons Inc.: $250,000 to help farm in Yakima County buy and install a 768-kilowatt solar array. Savings: $509,437.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.