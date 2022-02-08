Idaho’s rapid urbanization offers the opportunity for USDA Rural Development to have a big impact, new State Director Rudy Soto says.
“I see incredible growth in our metro areas spilling over into our rural areas,” he said. “And it’s high time we focus more on folks outside the big cities.”
Increased funding also bodes well, said Soto, whom President Joe Biden appointed in mid-January.
The appointment “is an incredible honor that I’m extremely grateful for because we are in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Soto said. “Because of bipartisan efforts, there is an abundance of federal financial resources going to rural communities.”
Planned new investment targets broadband internet, economic development, community infrastructure, affordable housing and other needs.
“If we strengthen our rural communities, we are all going to be better off,” Soto said.
Population growth helped push home prices out of reach for many, and “we need to provide housing options so that we can meet our workforce demands,” he said. Rural Development’s single- and multi-family housing programs can help.
“One of the administration’s priorities is to focus on equity,” Soto said. He plans to evaluate 10 Idaho communities, yet to be identified, with the highest rates of persistent poverty.
On tribal lands, Rural Development wants to increase first-time homeownership and broadband access, he said.
“We have considerable pockets throughout the state where reliable broadband infrastructure is not accessible,” Soto said. “We’ve got to build that out and make sure everybody can get connected.”
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 22 for Rural Development’s broadband-focused ReConnect loan and grant program, and through March 31 for its Rural Energy for America program.
Rural Development, which employs about 30 in Idaho, recently announced major new funding for job training, business expansion and technical assistance.
Soto said agriculture production, “the backbone of Idaho’s economy,” is positioned to have an even greater impact on rural economies.
Advancements in farm and ranch technology bode well, as does recently announced Rural Development funding that targets climate-friendly ag projects and sustainability, he said.
“Idaho could be very well positioned to tap into the millions of dollars available for new opportunities and markets for ag and forestry industries,” Soto said.
Rural Development can help maximize agriculture’s local economic impacts by financing projects ranging from workforce housing and technology infrastructure to rebuilding a small-town fire station, he said.
Idaho outdoor recreation “is booming with opportunity,” Soto said. Rural Development, as the Great American Outdoors Act is carried out, “is going to create some new rural tourism and economic development opportunities.”
Wildfires are a concern, he said. “I think we are going to be increasing opportunity for Rural Development to help with mitigation measures in local communities that are on the front lines.”
Soto, 36, lives in Nampa. He is a Shoshone-Bannock Tribes member and the son of a farmworker. He graduated from Portland State University.
He previously worked for the conservation-focused Western Leaders Network and the National Indian Gaming Association. He is a former U.S. House of Representatives legislative assistant and an Army National Guard veteran. He was the 2020 Democratic nominee in the westernmost of Idaho’s two congressional districts.
“I look forward to getting out there and visiting every county in the state,” Soto said.