PORTLAND — During her 20-year career in politics and natural resources, Margi Hoffmann has grown intimately familiar with rural communities across Oregon.
As the energy policy adviser to former Gov. John Kitzhaber, Hoffmann helped draft the state's first 10-year energy action plan in 2012, coordinating with cities, counties and local electricity providers to target energy efficiency and conservation.
After leaving the governor's office, Hoffmann joined the nonprofit Farmers Conservation Alliance where she spent the last five years assisting irrigation districts with modernizing infrastructure — such as piping leaky canals to save water.
On Jan. 20, President Joe Biden appointed Hoffmann the Oregon state director for USDA Rural Development, a federal agency that provides loans and grants to expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.
In a recent interview with the Capital Press, Hoffmann said she was excited and "deeply honored" to take on the position.
"I can't really think of a better place to have a significant impact on the things I'm passionate about, and that get me out of bed in the morning," Hoffmann said.
USDA Rural Development has five regional offices in Oregon, including Pendleton, La Grande, Roseburg, Redmond and Tangent. Hoffmann will oversee a staff of 34 specialists administering more than 60 programs that span everything from housing and schools to business development and high-speed internet.
During the last fiscal year, USDA Rural Development awarded 1,720 loans and 333 grants in Oregon totaling more than $619 million.
"Our rural communities continue to demonstrate an immense amount of resilience in the face of many challenges," Hoffmann said, citing "rampant wildfires, decreasing water supplies, low-income housing shortages and a lack of access to affordable health care."
Hoffmann grew up on a family sheep ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo., before attending Lewis & Clark College in Portland, where she earned a degree in English literature.
Originally, Hoffmann said she envisioned becoming a college professor but quickly realized that life in academia was not for her.
"I didn't want to be writing papers my entire life," she said. "My skillset is best (utilized) being out in the world, understanding complex problems and challenges."
Hoffmann briefly left Oregon to start working for an environmental nonprofit in Utah, but soon returned to join the re-election campaign for former Democratic Rep. David Wu.
From there, Hoffmann became a contract lobbyist representing energy- and natural resources-based organizations, including the Northwest Energy Efficiency Council, Renewable Northwest, Forest Capital Partners and several irrigation districts.
Hoffmann was Kitzhaber's energy adviser until he resigned in 2015. She remained as an adviser to Gov. Kate Brown for 10 months before joining the Farmers Conservation Alliance in Hood River as strategic operations manager.
The Farmers Conservation Alliance represents more than half of all irrigated agriculture in Oregon, helping districts to write plans and obtain funding for modernization projects.
For example, the Three Sisters Irrigation District in Central Oregon has finished piping 60 of 64 miles of open canals that had previously lost as much as 50% of the water to seepage and evaporation.
The district also built a small hydroelectric project within its water delivery system that has provided a new source of revenue.
"With record-setting drought every year, water in the western U.S. is one of the top issues," Hoffmann said. "Modernizing these systems is one of the best ways to increase agricultural security, and to provide more water in-stream for fish and other aquatic species."
Hoffmann said her first objective with USDA Rural Development is to visit each area office, learn about local needs and figure out the best ways to leverage resources.
"I really see my role as empowering people," she said. "I'm going to spend a lot of time listening, and I'm going to spend a lot of time out in the field."