A new book from an Eastern Washington rancher and photographer spotlights farm and ranch life as seen through the eyes of kids.
"Real Farm and Ranch Kids," by Sue Tebow, is available for pre-order for $22.
Tebow maintains an online blog, Agri.CULTURE, which depicts "country living" and the lives and farmers and ranchers. She features a different person each day on Facebook and Instagram.
"I've interviewed men, women, hired men, bosses and also the kids," Tebow told the Capital Press. "As the kids are interviewed, it struck me that they have something to say that's very important. It comes from that child's point of view, which can be real simple."
Tebow refers to "Kids Say the Darndest Things," a segment on Art Linkletter's classic television show, when recalling some of her interviews.
"You could be talking to a kid about their cow, and pretty soon they're telling you about the dress they wore yesterday right in the middle of the sentence," she said. "They're kind of bouncing all over the place with their interviews."
One little boy asked if Tebow wanted to see some eggs. He walked over to a chicken coop, hopped on top of a bucket to lift the lid and turned around to show her.
"And he says, 'Here's where the eggs are, and don't forget, you can't put them in your pocket,'" Tebow said. "I'm thinking, 'Huh, wonder how you know that.' It's just things like that. They say it like it is."
Tebow interviewed 112 Pacific Northwest farm and ranch kids, ranging from 1-15.
The teenagers are beginning to understand agriculture is in trouble, Tebow said.
She encourages them to share their stories with people who don't have an agriculture background. It's easier to share stories about life on the farm in today's digital world, she said.
Even the farm kids who don't wind up pursuing a job in agriculture can keep their connections and still advocate for the industry, Tebow said.
"They still have the background, work ethic, simplicity of life and some beautiful sunsets to remember," she said.
Tebow balances her photography with her ranching duties. She raises 500 acres of alfalfa and 80 head of cattle in Moses Lake, Wash.
Tebow ordered 1,000 copies of the book, which she expects to be available in two to three weeks. Roughly 200 are already pre-sold.
Tebow says she has other ideas for future books in mind.
Tebow thinks the kids send a message to a wider audience: Keep life simple. Care for your animals. Experience everything.
"The kids are the future of farming," she said. "If we don't nurture that and keep kids exposed to the farm way of life, we will not have anyone to grow our food in about 15 to 20 years."