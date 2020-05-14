WARDEN, Wash. — The morning of May 18, 1980, dawned a beautiful spring day with temperatures that were nudged upward by the bright sunshine.
Dennis Dean completed an early morning check of his cattle. They were fine and his wheat and peas looked good.
“Back at the house about 9 a.m., I was sitting on the back patio petting the cat, and thinking how beautiful a day it was when I heard a loud boom,” says Dean, who was 38 years old at the time.
He assumed it was a sonic boom from one of the military jets that occasionally raced across the skies of the Columbia Basin. He thought nothing more of it.
Being a Sunday, the Dean family headed to church. As song leader, Dean saw people talking in the back, reluctant to enter the sanctuary and sit down at the start of the service.
“We finally decided to stop the service and go see what all the commotion was about,” Dean said. “People were saying Mount St. Helens had erupted about 9 a.m., which explained the ‘sonic boom’ I had heard.”
Mount St. Helens, 200 miles to the west, was a volcano that had rumbled to life in recent weeks. Though scientists kept a close eye on it, few predicted the catastrophic explosion that sent its peak and millions of tons of ash spiraling skyward.
‘Thunder clouds’
Dean went outside and saw “what looked like upside down thunder clouds” coming from the west and as far as he could see from south to north.
“They were very dark, hanging low above the horizon and looking very ominous. We all went back into the church and had our service and when we finished at noon it was very dark outside.”
Street lights came on, radio stations warned people to stay home. Tiny particles of ash fell like snow.
“I finally went to bed sometime during the night with the ash still falling. When I got up in the morning the sun was shining but there was 6 inches of this gray dust everywhere, just like snow.”
Dean hopped in his pickup and drove six miles north from his home in town to check on his cattle and fields. One pickup was ahead of him on the road and they both raised large clouds of ash.
The lush grass in the 25-acre pasture was buried by ash, and his 50 Hereford-Angus heifers had nothing to eat. Dean gave them hay and checked his 30 acres of wheat, where water was running everywhere because the irrigation furrows were full of ash.
He drove home and called the irrigation district to turn off the water. It was the last time his pickup ran. Ash destroyed the engine, entering through the intake manifold and scouring the inner workings of the engine. He rode his bicycle to the fields for a couple weeks until a friend loaned him a motorcycle.
Cleanup begins
The National Guard came to town and helped with the cleanup. People shoveled ash from their roofs and out of their yards to streets from where it was hauled and dumped on land not being farmed. Some of it was used as a base for new tennis courts at the school.
Dean bought hay for this cattle. He re-disced 25 acres where he had not yet planted beans. He had 70 acres of peas. Enough of them pushed up through the ash that he harvested about 25% of what he had planted, but the abrasiveness of the powdery ash caused many combine breakdowns. The wheat fared better because it was already 18 inches tall and stiff and didn’t crumple like the peas.
Over time and with irrigation or rain, the ash settled from 6 inches to about 2. He repeatedly raked the cattle pasture with a spike-tooth harrow to help the grass grow up through the ash.
His biggest loss was total failure of 90 acres of alfalfa seed. Not only was tender alfalfa smothered in ash but the pollinators, leafcutter bees, died, their wings ruined by ash.
Financial losses
Dean estimated he lost about $250,000 that year.
Operating loans for the next year were hard to find. Banks were not lending as much since they were being burned by bankruptcies. What saved Dean was a 15-year, $100,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency loan at 3% interest.
He also sold some things, didn’t hire as much help, worked longer hours and he, his wife and their two daughters “ate more rice and beans.”
Born and raised in the Los Angeles area, Dean married Phyllis Whisamore, “a farmer’s daughter from Warden,” while they both worked at Lockheed Martin in Santa Clara, Calif. They moved to Warden and farmed with her father for four years. Dean had been operating his own farm for 14 years when Mount St. Helens blew. He farmed 16 more years before retiring and moving to Wenatchee.
Deadliest event
The eruption of Mount St. Helens 40 years ago still ranks as the deadliest and most economically destructive volcanic event in U.S. history. Fifty-seven people were killed. A total of 250 homes, 47 bridges, 15 miles of railway and 185 miles of highway were destroyed.
Eastern Washington bore the brunt of the ash fallout. Farms failed. A few farmers committed suicide. Others struggled to recover.
Loss of agricultural crops and timber was estimated at $1.1 billion by the U.S. Geological Survey.
“What looked like a great year with money to be made turned into a year of just surviving,” Dean says. “A great deal of money was lost that year.
“I was feeling so good about having a good year. I was on my way to being a millionaire and in one fell swoop it was gone. I realized God’s plans are not our plans, that you can’t put your trust in worldly wealth and that things of eternal value are more important.”