The Morgan Horse Association of Oregon is offering a $500 scholarship to members of the organization who are enrolled full-time in a professional trade school or college.
"The Alexandra M. Mooney Memorial Scholarship was created to support and promote positive attitudes and values of learning, sharing, leading, volunteering and good sportsmanship," according to the application.
The scholarship honors the memory of Alex Mooney, who lost her battle with Cystic Fibrosis in early 2019. She was a Morgan Grand National and World Champion.
Applications for the scholarship are available online at https://www.morganhorseoregon.com/.
Completed applications must be postmarked by May 15. They should be sent to the MHAO Scholarship Committee, Mary Grimes, Chair, 705 Broadway St., S.W., Albany, Oregon 97321-1901.
For more information, email marygrimes705@gmail.com.