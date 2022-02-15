WILSONVILLE, Ore. — Mary Patricia Holzapfel, founding president of Oregon Women for Agriculture, died of natural causes at her Wilsonville home on Feb. 5. She was 89.
Farmers and family members say Holzapfel was "a strong leader" and "an inspiration."
"She was fierce. She was very determined and fearless. If she wanted something done, she just decided to do it," said Ruth Armitage, the eldest of Holzapfel's four daughters.
The organization she founded 53 years ago — Women for Agriculture, now called Oregon Women for Agriculture — continues to advocate for farmers, educate the public and bring women together.
Women for Agriculture was born in a crisis. In 1969, Oregon's farm industry faced a potential ban on field burning, a practice on which grass seed farmers relied to control weeds and disease post-harvest.
Prompted by her husband, Ralph, she began rallying women to lobby against the ban. Their efforts successfully postponed the ban, giving farmers time to find alternatives.
"I remember Mom being on the phone a lot," said Armitage.
At the time, Armitage was 6; her younger sisters were 4, 2 and an infant.
The group took shape in bustling living room meetings.
"I remember my sisters and I sitting on the floor while all these women filled the house discussing things, things they wanted to do," said Armitage.
Marie Bowers, a Willamette Valley grass seed grower and past president of Oregon Women for Agriculture, said her great-grandma, Charity, was among the early members.
"Mary (Holzapfel) was calling around to stop the ban on field burning, and she asked my great-grandma to join her. Grandma said OK, and other people came out of the woodworks to help," said Bowers. "They weren't just going to bake cookies. They were going to get things done."
In fact, Holzapfel was good at baking, too. Before marrying Ralph, she got a degree in Home Economics Education at North Dakota State University, her home state, then worked as an extension agent — first in North Dakota and later at Oregon State University.
As a mother, Holzapfel kept her enterprising spirit. According to her youngest daughter, Martha Knapp, Holzapfel was a Master Gardener, an accomplished seamstress and a self-taught florist.
So, her hands were already full when the burn ban was proposed.
"She rose to the occasion. I think she felt that the story of the farmer's plight needed to be told," said Armitage.
Bowers, the grass seed grower, said Holzapfel was a trailblazer.
"Agriculture back then was seen as a man's industry," said Bowers. "Mary was a pioneer in making sure women had a voice and women could fight too for the cause."
The organization's current president, Mallory Phelan, said Holzapfel always sought a "win-win compromise" or "middle ground."
Holzapfel's daughter Armitage agreed: "She was always about compromise, working toward resolution rather than divisiveness."
Women for Agriculture expanded as an educational organization with 700 members at its peak. The group produced a documentary, created brochures, put educational placemats in restaurants and invented crop identification signs — now run by Oregon Aglink — which stand beside roads to help drivers recognize specific crops.
"(Holzapfel) was a very strong leader, and she had an ability to motivate other people to get things done," said Deanna Dyksterhuis, 79, the organization's president in the 1980s.