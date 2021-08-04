TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The COVID-19 pandemic took a bite out of the Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede last summer, but organizers are hoping this year’s attractions will bring folks back.
The fair is set for Sept. 1-6, and the Stampede will run Sept. 2-4.
Fair attendance fell 42% last year, leaving a $95,000 shortfall. Fortunately, there was enough in cash reserve to cover it, John Pitz, fair manager, said during a press conference on Tuesday.
“We definitely can’t do that more than one year in a row,” he said.
To get folks back to the fair, the fair board beefed up the offerings this year with new attractions, including a Ninja Nation Challenge and the All American Throwdown Demolition Derby.
And the annual Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, a premium three-day event, will be back.
“It was tremendous last year,” he said.
With numerous rodeos shut down because of the pandemic, the Stampede drew 460 entries, he said.
That was up from about 300 in 2019, and the rodeo went to a four-day event to accommodate the extra riders and ropers. But seating was limited to 50% of capacity to allow for social distancing, and Stampede revenue took a hit.
But the rodeo will be back to capacity this year, and Pitz is expecting some big names.
The Stampede is one of the top 50 rodeos in the country for purse payout, with $10,000 added to the purse for each event, he said.
In addition, competitors are wanting to score points for the National Finals Rodeo — trying to make the top 15 to ride for the big money in Vegas, he said.
Yet another Stampede draw is that PRCA rodeos are also taking place in Walla Walla and Ellensburg, Wash., the same week, and all three rodeos have an added purse payout of $10,000 or more, he said.
“If they can schedule it, they will show up at all three,” he said.
Rodeo fans who want to enjoy the Stampede in style with other rodeo enthusiasts should check out the Magic Valley Stampede Gold Buckle Club.
Membership provides VIP parking, special seating with theater stadium chairs and free dinner and drinks in the Gold Buckle tent all three nights of the rodeo.
The Gold Buckle Club’s tent and social area beneath the bleachers alongside the arena floor are also the only places on the fairgrounds allowed to serve hard liquor, Bill Jensen, the club’s president, said.
Club seating in the bleachers was expanded by about one-third this year, and there’s always room for new members, he said.
The fee to join is $1,200 the first year, and membership includes a Gold Buckle Club belt buckle or pendant. After the first year, the fee is $1,000 annually.
In addition to the Stampede VIP events, the club holds other social events throughout the year. That includes a pre-Stampede steak picnic next week, and prospective members can attend for free, he said.
But it’s not all about entertainment and camaraderie, it’s also about supporting the Stampede and broader philanthropy, he said.
“Our goal is to donate two-thirds of monies to charity,” he said.
Some of that money is raised through sponsorship banners around the arena. In addition to the $14,000 annual donation to the Stampede, the club has given money to 4-H groups, quick response units and senior centers, he said.
“It’s a great club. A lot of people enjoy it very much,” he said.
For more information on the Gold Buckle Club, call (208) 431-7673 or the fair office at (208) 326-4396.