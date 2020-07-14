One of Idaho's most popular agri-tourism operations is thriving at its new location, the owners say.
Jim and Hillary Lowe look forward to building on the momentum their fall corn maze and pumpkin festival developed in 2019, the first year it was held at their new farm near Kuna, Idaho.
They ran it for 20-plus years on leased land near Interstate 84, including 10 years near the high-traffic Eagle Road interchange. When that land was sold for development, the couple decided to bring the festival home.
The Lowes in 2019 staged the event for the first time on their 180-acre Kuna farm. Attendance was down a bit, mainly due to a cold October that would have impacted the I-84 site similarly, they said.
“We view this as an evolution,” Jim said. “We feel like this is a step to bring a better experience to people.”
The Lowe Family Farmstead Pumpkin Festival features an 18-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, zip lines, food, pig rides, slides, apple blasters and games, among other attractions, according to its website.
The fall festival now can cover about 90% of the Kuna farm, or three times the area of the previous site, she said.
Jim, who grew up farming in eastern Montana, said many farms develop a niche so they don’t have to compete based solely on commodity agriculture.
“This is our niche that allows us to operate,” he said.
Beyond direct sales, the festival provides an opportunity for the Lowes and their three children to interact with the public, Jim said. One of its purposes is “to connect the visitor with agriculture.”
Some customers “are new residents who are here for the education, and want to learn what Idaho is all about and realize this is a big part of Idaho.”
Thousands of people attend their fall festival, this year set for Sept. 18-31 and to feature some new attractions. Hiring of about 200 seasonal workers is underway.
Customers now have more agri-tourism choices than when the Lowes opened their first corn maze in 1997.
“We want to be driven by the guest experience,” Jim said. “In the long view, that is what is going to make the operation successful.”
The farm also grows several crops, from feed corn and sweet corn to hay, soft white winter wheat, strawberries, sunflowers, zinnias and more than 50 varieties of pumpkins.
“There are so many benefits to the customer here,” Hillary said of the new location at 2500 S. Eagle Road in Kuna. “Farming is all around us.”