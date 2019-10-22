Gathering to dedicate the Lostine Canyon Firewise Community sign Friday, Oct. 11, were, standing from left, Matt Howard, of the Oregon Department of Forestry; community residents George and Cheryl Oja; Alyssa Cudmore, of Wallowa Resources; Monica Eng; Wallowa County Commission Chairwoman Susan Roberts; area resident Mickey McClendon; area resident Bobbi Atkins; and Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock. Kneeling in front is Mike Eng, resident leader for the Firewise community and the Ojas’ dog, Kahbi.