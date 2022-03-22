New Idaho funding for bridge repairs is expected to substantially help rural communities.
Gov. Brad Little March 17 signed Senate Bill 1359, which he said will clear out one-third of the state’s bridge maintenance backlog.
It is a supplemental appropriation for the current fiscal year and takes effect immediately. It includes about $200 million in one-time funding for local bridges, $8 million for rail, $6 million for air and $10 million for pedestrian crossings. It directs $10 million to build out a road at the Port of Lewiston and $18 million to pay off debt for projects funded by grant-anticipation revenue bonds.
Money is from the state General Fund, which had a $1.9 billion surplus as the legislative session began in January. The fund is sourced by income and sales tax primarily.
“We are taking advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known transportation needs, to maintain our roads and bridges permanently, with no new taxes,” Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, said in a release. “We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can’t get across old bridges and we can’t get our farm products to market.”
Requests for bridge-related funding will go through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, which the Legislature created earlier to help local jurisdictions including cities, counties and highway districts.
Laila Kral, the council’s administrator, said that the council is finalizing an application, expected to be ready in the next month. It likely will have a single question about how the bridge is important to the community. Inspection reports would provide remaining details.
“This money is going to be directed to the repair and replacement of the bridges that are in poor condition per their inspection report or are posted with load restrictions,” she said.
The council in administering the program probably will bundle projects by region or type to stay as efficient as possible, Kral said.
She said 40% of Idaho’s 2,475 bridges owned by local agencies are 50 years old, and 60% will be over that age in the next decade. About 430 local bridges now are in poor condition or posted with load restrictions.
“It’s a key time,” Kral said. “It’s going to be really important, what we do with these bridges over the next 10 years.”
Bridges in need of repair are all over the state but include many in rural areas, she said.
Idaho Associated General Contractors CEO Wayne Hammon said a rural bridge that is in disrepair, weight-restricted or too narrow can detour trucks, buses and modern larger farm equipment over long distances.
This year’s SB 1359 is key part of the “Leading Idaho” plan the governor announced as part of his proposed state budget. The plan directs surplus funds to strategic investments and tax relief. The 2021 Legislature also passed a big transportation-funding package without raising taxes.
Little said he expected to soon sign another transportation funding bill to include $200 million for road maintenance.