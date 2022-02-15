LIND, Wash. — The Lind combine demolition derby will return June 10-11 after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"From a club standpoint and a community standpoint, we can't go another year without having a fundraiser," said Lind farmer Josh Knodel, chairman of the Lind Lions Club, which sponsors the event.
The derby typically draws 4,000 to 4,500 people and raises roughly $30,000.
The club continued to support all its regular activities despite not putting the derby on for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Knodel said.
"We need to raise some money so we can keep things going in Lind," he said.
The club meets state guidelines to hold a safe event in an outside venue, Knodel said.
"By June, restrictions will hopefully even lessen more, we can be exactly like what we used to be," he said.
Knodel estimates it used to cost $50,000 to start putting the event on, with insurance, security and facility upgrades, although he said costs likely will increase this year.
The value of the event to the community is "priceless," he said.
"It's really the only thing we have left that puts Lind on the map," he said. "We don't really have anything throughout the year that brings people to town, especially in that volume. We don't get the freeway traffic like we used to. We need that to keep us going."
Knodel said the club has had a lot of interest, both from people who hope to attend and those who want to drive a combine.
"Participants are always welcome, we'll take whoever we can get," he said.
Reviving the popular event was a relatively easy decision for the club, Knodel said.
"I hope people understand that the money we do make from the event, it's 100% spent back in the community," he said. "It's a good cause."
The club has derby combines available for purchase.
