Lind Combine Demolition Derby returns

LIND, Wash. — Early sales online suggest a lot of people are excited to see the Lind Combine Demolition Derby return.
“We’re planning for a big one again,” said Josh Knodel, chairman of the Lind Lions Club board, which puts on the event as an annual fundraiser.
The derby will be June 10-11 in Lind, Wash., after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the derby, but online ticket sales indicate a high rate of interest, Knodel said.
“The response to pre-sales has been overwhelming,” he said. “We’re really expecting a nice crowd and good turnout.”
Upward of 5,000 people usually attend.
He’s expecting a bigger crowd, given that the derby didn’t take place for two years.
“That’s kind of the thought,” he said. “It’s an outdoor event, so it seems like we never know what we’re going to get until the day of.”
Fourteen combines are signed up for the demolition derby. Knodel hopes for one more driver to enter. That would allow five combines to compete in three heats.
“Either way, 14 is a good number, too,” he said. “That makes a good show. It doesn’t get dragged out that way. We can keep the heats a little smaller, keep the action up for the crowd.”
Knodel doesn’t foresee any COVID-19 requirements for the event. The club has added additional handwashing stations.
“For the most part, it’s going to be business as usual,” he said.
The only big differences are an expanded RV lot with 100 additional spaces and a new permanent stage built out of two old grain trucks for a concert following the derby.
Otherwise, “we’re just going to go with the tried and true,” Knodel said.
The club hopes to bring in $30,000 from the derby to put towards the community.
Cost of putting on the event is about $50,000, including the price of insurance, security and nearly $20,000 in prize money.
“We definitely need another fundraiser,” Knodel said. “It would have been tough for us to go another year without having a source of income to continue to do the things we do. From that standpoint, it was more of a necessity.”
