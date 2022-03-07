SALEM — Before wrapping up the 2022 short legislative session on March 4, Oregon lawmakers approved $5 million for a voluntary grant program to preserve farmland statewide.
It is the first time the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program has received funding since it was created by the Legislature in 2017.
The program aims to keep working farms and ranches in production, while simultaneously benefiting natural landscapes and habitat for fish and wildlife. Agricultural land makes up 25% of Oregon, though nearly two-thirds — about 10.45 million acres — is likely change hands over the next 20 years, according to research from Oregon State University.
While the average age of Oregon farmers is approaching 60, an estimated 80% do not have succession plans in place, leaving properties open for development and fragmentation.
"For over 20 years, I've worked within Oregon's land use system to promote wise development and protect farmland and open spaces," said State Rep. Ken Helm, a Portland-area Democrat. "Despite the strength of that system, we continue to lose farmland across the state."
USDA figures show Oregon lost nearly 10% of its total farmland in production from 1997 to 2017. That's an average of 85,000 acres, or 132 square miles, per year.
The Agricultural Heritage Program was intended to slow that trend. It provides grants for working land easements, succession planning, technical assistance and site-specific conservation management plans, including agricultural practices to improve water and soil health.
Grants are administered by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, which oversees the 11-member Agricultural Heritage Commission.
But until recently, the program was essentially an unfunded mandate. The commission developed rules for the grant program, which OWEB approved in 2019. Since then, there has been no money allocated through the program.
Eric Williams, program manager for OWEB, said the $5 million is half of what they originally envisioned for grants but should be enough to prove their value going forward.
"Hopefully, the agricultural and habitat communities will see benefit to it," Williams said. "But that means we've got to do this well and make sure we're running this efficiently, getting the most benefit we can for the dollar."
In the meantime, Williams said there is still a lot of work to be done.
The Agricultural Heritage Commission still needs to determine eligibility requirements for the various grants before it can start soliciting applications. Williams said he expects that will be completed before the end of the biennium.
State funding will also help landowners access federal dollars through the USDA's Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, which requires a 50% match.
Kelley Beamer, executive director for the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts, said there are eight proposals from six Oregon counties looking to establish new conservation easements, though without state programs it was difficult to obtain matching funds.
"These dollars can be leveraged many times over," Beamer said. "We can become more significant players nationally in protecting our farm and ranch lands."
Conservation easements are voluntary agreements where organizations such as a land trust or soil and water conservation district buy and remove a property's development rights, protecting conservation and agricultural values for future generations.
"This has been a definite increased need in Oregon," she said. "Especially on the east side, we've really seen an uptick of interest."
State Rep. Mark Owens, a Republican who represents a broad swath of Eastern Oregon, said the Agricultural Heritage Program will give farmers and ranchers the tools they need to pass on their operations as they approach retirement.
"It's important we keep Oregon's working lands working," Owens said. "This fund will help ensure Oregon's farmlands stay in production, supporting clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, rural economies and our Oregon way of life."