Matt Kloes is the new executive director of Washington state's AgForestry Leadership program.
He was program director for four years, and was interim president for six months.
“Matt possesses a level of passion for AgForestry like none other, has fresh ideas to keep AgForestry as the premier leadership program in our state, and as a Class 36 graduate is a product of what AgForestry creates," Michael Broeckel, chairman of the board of directors, said in a press release.
Kloes said he was drawn to the opportunity to make a greater impact on the program, which develops leaders in agriculture and forestry by developing their leadership skills and knowledge of the industries.
"As I look at the next 40 years, I think we have an incredible opportunity that's also a threat," he said. "The pace of change will never be slower than it is today. We really need to equip our leaders to provide leadership and guidance to their organizations and industries in that kind of environment."
The risk is that change could pass an organization by, Kloes said.
Kloes believes the industry is getting better at telling its stories. Agricultural representatives are using social media to good effect, he said.
"The problem is there's a lot of noise and conflicting information out there," he said. "I think we're still figuring out how to deal with that."
Kloes grew up in San Jose, Calif., He worked for four years at Washington State University, then nearly 10 years as an analyst at Northwest Farm Credit Services.
"It's incredible when you sit back and think about all the hats that farmers wear today," he said. "They're risk managers, marketers, they're running the production side. There's so much that goes into an operation, they just really have my deepest respect."
Kloes said he considers the AgForestry program "the best kept secret in Washington."
"We need to get better at telling our story, so when people, communities, our giving partners hear the name, they are proud that they support our organization," he said. "And also that people who aren't yet supporters understand what it is we do and maybe become supporters."
Top priority for the organization is fundraising to cover costs, secure the future and make improvements, he said.
Enthusiasm is evident when speaking to a graduate of an AgForestry class. Kloes credits the camaraderie of the people sharing the experience together.
"You can call any AgForestry alum as an AgForesty alum and they will drop everything to help you," he said.
Participants begin to develop leadership skills immediately, he noted.
"It changes the way you look at the world," he said. "It helps you to understand both sides of the coin of issues, and then sometimes also the edge of the coin, that additional perspective."
It can be easy to surround oneself only with agreeing viewpoints, Kloes said.
"AgForestry really forces us to examine what we think, why we think it and consider the merits of other points of view," he said.