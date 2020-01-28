CHILOQUIN, Ore. — A Klamath County equine refuge has taken in 18 additional horses from a Klamath Falls horse sanctuary set to dissolve.
Project Spirit Equine Rescue Ranch, in Chiloquin, located about 30 minutes north of Klamath Falls, has been working with Klamath Falls-based Blue Sky Horse Rescue owner Mary Egbert during the transfer of the horses. Egbert has told Willard she anticipates she will dissolve the rescue sanctuary.
Project Spirit Director Connie Willard said 16 of the 18 horses that have come to Project Spirit from Blue Sky are in good health and just needed continued care.
The nonprofit focuses on rehabilitating horses able to be rehabilitated and adopted.
“We’re not a sanctuary,” Willard said. “Normally, this isn’t the kind of horse we focus on, but, you know, we have to help them.”
Egbert, of Blue Sky Horse Rescue, declined to comment directly for Capital Press but Willard shared some of her sentiments about the surrender of the horses.
“Her concern was that as the weather progressed, she was going to have difficulty feeding them and she herself has physical limitations,” Willard said. “She’s looking to just find a future for them and we’re that avenue.”
Project Spirit board member Maria Meister is a big proponent of Egbert’s decision to voluntarily surrender the horses to a facility that can continue to care for them.
“She’s doing the right thing,” Meister said.
Meister, a past board member for Blue Sky Horse Rescue, said the horses at Blue Sky were always fed and sheltered as far as she could tell.
Willard and Meister are just grateful that the horses will have a brighter future, specifically with adoption awaits as the goal.
“These horses are going to move on to better places and better things,” Meister said. “I think she (Egbert) did the best she could with what she had.”
“All we care about is the horses,” Willard said.
Willard and the nonprofit are housing six of the horses at Project Spirit, and fostering the remaining horses off-site.
Project Spirit rehabilitated and rehomed 33 horses at the ranch in 2019, up from 27 in 2018.
For someone who enjoys horses so much, Willard admits she never anticipated her 7-acre ranch becoming an equine rescue facility.
Willard started working with Project Spirit in 2013 when she and her husband, Ben, retired to Chiloquin. She took over as director for the founders when they retired in 2015. The nonprofit’s headquarters moved to Willard’s ranch in 2017.
And the nonprofit has plans for 2020 as well, including working towards becoming an eventual horse sanctuary and creating an equine burial grounds.
Willard and her husband, Ben, are working with an investor to create an equine burial grounds in Klamath County as early as this summer. There is only one official equine burial ground in the whole state, located in the Willamette Valley.
“We’re hoping to set that up this year,” Willard said.
Willard remains focused on equine recovery, however, despite other projects.
“From the rescue standpoint, I love watching their recoveries,” Willard said. “We not only rehabilitate them physically and mentally, we also make sure that they get retrained.”