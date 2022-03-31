OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has signed legislation giving his administration more control over where energy-related projects are built, but vetoed a study on how those projects will reshape Eastern Washington's agricultural landscape.
Inslee's partial veto rankled the top-ranking Republican on the House Environment Committee, Rep. Mary Dye. She said Thursday that the bill won Republican support only after Democrats agreed to the study.
"It's a bitter pill for Republicans to swallow," said Dye, who represents a district in southeast Washington.
"The governor has his majorities (in the House and Senate) and he wants to use them to implement his personal vision. We just wanted a voice in this one little thing," she said.
In a veto message, Inslee said he nixed the study because the Legislature didn't fund it. The Department of Commerce said the study would cost about $849,000 over two years, mostly to hire two consultants for $250 an hour.
Despite the veto, the governor said he was committed to listening to rural communities "on our shared path to clean energy and a safe climate."
"Doing this well will require deep engagement with rural communities," he said.
Walla Walla Republican Rep. Mark Klicker, who proposed the study, said Thursday that Democrats could have found the money if they wanted to. He said he feels that he was misled into supporting a bill he would have otherwise opposed.
"It was wrong, what happened," he said.
House Bill 1812 was one of Inslee's top priorities this year. The bill will expand the jurisdiction of the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, made up mostly of governor's appointees.
The council reviews and recommends power-generating projects to Inslee. Under HB 1812, the council will review biofuel refineries and factories that supply parts for renewable-energy industries.
The Washington State Association of Counties opposed the bill, arguing local governments should make those decisions. Democrats argued that cutting carbon emissions required fast-tracking green-energy proposals.
Senate Republicans never embraced the bill, but most House Republicans did after Democrats adopted Klicker's proposal to study how the green-energy revolution will impact farming and other aspects of rural life.
Klicker said it would have been better for majority Democrats to ignore his idea and push through the governor's bill without Republican support. "It would have been a lot easier and a lot nicer if it had been a party-line vote," he said.
Inslee also vetoed a section of the bill that called for a bipartisan committee of state lawmakers to review the study. Among other things, the committee would have considered whether counties with wind turbines and solar panels should get "view shed impairment payments."
Inslee said the section wasn't needed because the legislative committee won't be getting a study.
Inslee said he will ask the Commerce Department to develop a proposal for next year on funding a study on clean energy and rural communities.
The study proposed by Klicker would have been added to an environmental justice study that Commerce already is obligated to do under legislation passed in 2021.
Democrats this year appropriated $1.55 million for the study, but not to meet with farmers, ranchers and other rural residents about their changing landscape.