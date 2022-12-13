Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, outlining his climate agenda for the 2023 legislative session, said Dec. 12 he will propose "new ways" to push through energy-related projects more rapidly.

Inslee, who last month decried "nimbyism" as a threat to decarbonizing the economy, said state laws for approving transmission lines and manufacturing plants that support renewable energy are obsolete.

