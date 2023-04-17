OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has approved side-by-side solar installations in Yakima County, a development county commissioners tried to stop with a moratorium on solar projects.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Inslee planned to announce Monday he had authorized the High Top and Ostrea installations while he was in Yakima to tour the Perry Technical Institute, according to his office.

