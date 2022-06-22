OLYMPIA — Because of inflation, Washington residents are paying higher sales taxes on goods and services, raising government revenues and increasing calls from Republicans to suspend the state fuel tax.
The state anticipates collecting $1.4 billion more in taxes over the next year than forecast four months ago, the state's chief economist, Steve Lerch, said June 22.
"The higher inflation, of course, has a big impact on our tax collections," he told the bipartisan Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.
"If inflation is higher, the price of goods and services is higher. That means the sales and (business) taxes paid on that also will be higher," Lerch said.
The council's two Republicans said lawmakers should return money to taxpayers by suspending the state's 49.4 cents a gallon tax on gasoline and diesel.
President Biden on June 22 asked Congress to suspend the federal 18.4 cents per gallon tax for three months.
Washington Democrats appear cool to the idea of suspending the state gas tax. Gov. Jay Inslee's budget director, David Schumacher, cautioned against cutting taxes.
A spike in tax revenue could be followed by a dip if the economy sours further, he said.
"We've been in this situation before where we get an upturn in revenue followed by a downturn or recession and all of a sudden we can't meet our obligations," Schumacher said.
A governor's spokeswoman said in an email that rising gas prices and inflation are causing financial stress for many families.
"The oil companies would be the ones to benefit from suspending the gas tax because it provides another opportunity for them to pocket more profit at the expense of our ability to put people to work fixing our roads and bridges," she said.
The Revenue and Economic Forecast Council projects how much money lawmakers have to spend. State revenue typically rises and falls with the health of the private-sector economy.
So far, inflation, the highest it's been since 1981, has driven up state revenues. Since February, the state has collected an unanticipated $590 million in taxes.
The windfall contributed to the projection that the state will collect $63.1 billion in general taxes during the current two-year budget, an 11.6% increase over the previous biennium.
Lerch said he expects revenue growth to taper off in 2023. Tax collections could even fall if the nation slips into a recession, he said.
Schumacher and Rep. Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane, said the threat of a recession was a reason to stay away from tax cuts now.
People will need government help, Ormsby said. "It is actually the time for targeted investments," he said.
The council's Republicans, Sen. Lynda Wilson of Vancouver and Rep. Ed Orcutt of Kalama, said suspending the gas tax would give taxpayers immediate relief.
Orcutt said that during flush times the Legislature expands state government. During lean times, the Legislature raises taxes to boost government revenues, he said.
"When does the taxpayer get their turn?" Orcutt asked. "Why we can't look at some sort of tax relief is beyond me."
Wilson noted that several taxes and fees to support social and transportation programs are scheduled to increase next year.
The state also is appealing a judge's ruling that discarded the new capital gains tax and is writing cap-and-trade rules that will tax carbon emissions.
"There are a lot of tax increases coming along," Wilson said. "Let's go back into session and take care of the gas tax suspension."