Inflation accelerated in June, rising to 9.1% over the past year, the biggest jump in the Consumer Price Index since November 1981, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
Prices rose by 1.3% over May, the largest one-month increase of the year. The year-to-year inflation rate in May was 8.6%.
Almost everything was more expensive in June than in May, with food, energy and shelter being the largest contributors to inflation, according to the bureau.
Vehicle repairs, clothes and household furnishings also were more expensive. Lodging and air travel were among the few items that were less expensive than in May.
Minus food and energy, inflation was 5.9%. The month-to-month increase was 0.7%, also the largest of the year.
Food prices, including food consumed at restaurants, have increased by 10.4% over the past 12 months, the largest annual increase since February 1981.
The inflation rate for just food consumed at home has been 12.2%, the highest inflation rate for groceries since April 1979.
All six of the major grocery store food group indexes have increased — five by double digits. The cost of butter and margarine has increased by 26.3%. The food group with lowest rate of inflation has been fruits and vegetables, 8.1%.
Energy prices have risen 41.6% over the last year, the biggest jump since April 1980.
Fuel prices were a major contributor to energy inflation. The gasoline index has risen 59.9% in the last 12 months, the largest increase since March 1980. The gasoline index rose 11.2% in June after increasing 4.1% in May.
The Biden administration's Council of Economic Advisers tweeted that energy prices reflected the impact of Russia's invasion Ukraine and likely will continue to be volatile.
The CPI measures changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by urban households.
The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Services recently reported that fertilizer prices began surging in the middle of 2021.
Most of the price increase can't be attributed to the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the war has worsened a global shortage of fertilizer, according to the USDA.
The global outlook may be more dire for 2023 plantings as high prices are likely to continue until the war ends, the USDA warned.
