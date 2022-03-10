BOISE — Meteorologists are key teammates for wildfire foresters and analysts such as Jonathan Pangburn, who come up with game plans for battling the massive blazes.
“On the receiving end, we absolutely could not do our work without this support,” said Pangburn, who is with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
He was at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise to help National Weather Service meteorologists train to work at wildfire sites.
“There is absolutely a need for weather support,” said Pangburn, who last year worked on the nearly 1 million-acre Dixie Fire, among others.
The training helps prepare the meteorologists to deliver fire weather forecasts, fire behavior guidance and briefings. They learn how fire reacts to certain weather, fuel and topographical conditions. They also learn fire-weather forecasting in complex mountain terrain, and about advances in technology.
Meteorologists complete more than 225 hours of fire-weather and on-the job training before they are certified.
Wind, humidity and temperatures near fires can have big impacts on fire intensity and firefighting tactics.
Pangburn, the fire behavior analyst, said it may be possible to call a meteorologist in an office. But working with meteorologists who are at the incident site offers timing advantages. They track the constantly changing weather and make information available immediately.
“I translate it to on-ground impacts,” he said. Decisions about fire management and tactics, and firefighter and public safety, can benefit.
Incident meteorologists last year were deployed to 217 wildfires.
The 86 certified incident meteorologists got more training March 7-11 at the Fire Center. An additional 33 meteorologists pursuing certification trained for two additional days.
After they are certified as incident meteorologists, they will be selected for duty as needs dictate. The Boise training drew participants from Key West, Fla., to Alaska and Hawaii.
Patrick Gilchrist of Glasgow, Mont., has been incident-certified for 16 of his 20 years as a NOAA meteorologist.
An overarching goal is to let incident managers and firefighters know what weather is coming as soon as possible so they can work proactively, he said.
“You’re living the forecast,” Gilchrist said. “This is easily the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my career.”
One of his posts in 2021 was the big Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. He also worked in Australia in 2019.
Incident meteorologists, who volunteer to serve, work on wildfires and other disaster sites. Gilchrist said they are occasionally called up to work on prescribed burns, particularly large ones. That is slightly more common now as prescribed fire is used more often.