WAITSBURG, Wash. — After record rainfall and snowmelt overfilled the web of rivers and creeks that cross southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon, rural community members there have shown a resilience and eagerness to help one another.
In Oregon's Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, where floodwaters put thousands of livestock at risk of starving, farmers and off-road clubs donated hay. In pastures where flooding washed away barns and damaged millions of dollars worth of property, farmers offered to help one another.
And in Waitsburg, Wash., a rural town with a population of about 1,197, community members showed what can happen when people work together to rebuild after a flood.
"It's been incredible," said Joy Marie Smith, former president of the Waitsburg Commercial Club. "If you're going to be in a disaster, Waitsburg is the place to be."
In Waitsburg, Feb. 7 now has a reputation. On Feb. 7, 1996, a flood inundated homes and land along the Touchet River.
Then on Feb. 7, 2020, after record rainfall and snowmelt reported by the National Weather Service, a dike broke and the river overran its banks.
The flood hit unexpectedly.
"I noticed water in backyards nearby, and thought, 'Oh wow, I'm lucky,'" said Fred Gonzalez, a Waitsburg resident. "Fifteen minutes later, water had covered my place."
As he spoke, Gonzalez leaned against his damaged car, which had been engulfed in muddy water. He stood on his once-grassy plot of land, now a stretch of mud flats.
"I'm trying to get this yard repaired so I can have a sense of normalcy," he said.
The floodwaters ripped out fenceposts and damaged pastureland, like that of farmer Lanny Adams, whose horses were threatened by rushing waters. The river also damaged crops on low-lying land.
Although damaged areas represent a small fraction of arable acres in Walla Walla County, Wash., Chris Peha, general manager of Northwest Grain Growers, said damage along riverbanks "will have a big impact on those farmer-producers."
Crops on higher ground, many of them vineyards, faced no serious damage, according to Emily Zilliox of the Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance.
According to Commercial Club records, the flood damaged 60 of the town's 750 homes and left some families homeless.
Many community members opened their homes to strangers. Laura Tolman, a retiree, stored care packages in her garage and invited people to live with her temporarily.
"They said it has helped them a lot to have a place to stay," said Tolman. "When you're facing such loss, you shouldn't be alone."
The day the flood hit, volunteers formed an emergency team.
Matt Wyatt, pastor of Waitsburg Christian Church and a coordinator of the response efforts, said the volunteer mobilization amazed him.
Volunteers filled and stacked sand bags to protect homes and businesses from the rushing waters.
Clarence Stearns, owner of Mr. C's Smokin Co., a popular smoked meat and cheese shop, said youths from 4-H and FFA saved his store.
"I didn't know I had so many friends," he said.
Margie Benson, a Waitsburg resident, volunteered to run a meal kitchen in the church, feeding three meals a day to families and volunteers for weeks.
Jillian Henze, director of the new "flood relief committee," coordinated donations. In response, the Church of Christ 25 miles away in Walla Walla sent $75,000 worth of supplies and food.
As floodwaters receded, Brian Treadway, another volunteer, dispatched teams to haul mud off land with heavy equipment. On March 5, almost a month later, residents were still moving mud.
The long-term damage to homes, said Wyatt, looked hopeless at first. But Waitsburg residents were determined to save houses, he said. Residents have spent weeks tearing out drywall, rebuilding foundations, restoring basements.
"People really did take volunteering seriously," said his wife, Krystal Wyatt. "We tried giving people breaks, but they wouldn't take them."
Team Rubicon, a national disaster relief organization, arrived in Waitsburg planning to spend one month preparing home interiors for reconstruction. Residents worked alongside relief organization workers, and the local mobilization was so effective that the work only took four days instead of the expected 30.
With construction underway, the Waitsburg Commercial Club estimates most home repairs will take more than a year.
Wyatt, the pastor, said he attributes this to the strong community focus of rural people. Wyatt grew up in Waitsburg but moved to Sacramento, Calif., for 12 years.
"I never thought I'd come back," he said. "But here I am. There's just something special about rural communities, the way people help each other."