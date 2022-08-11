Woodtick Fire

The Woodtick Fire smolders at night in Idaho.

 Inciweb

Rain and cooler weather Aug. 10 slowed growth of the Woodtick and Norton wildfires in the Idaho’s east central mountains.

Both lightning-caused fires are in the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. They are expected to be contained Oct. 1.

