Rain and cooler weather Aug. 10 slowed growth of the Woodtick and Norton wildfires in the Idaho’s east central mountains.
Both lightning-caused fires are in the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. They are expected to be contained Oct. 1.
The Woodtick Fire started started July 14 about 27 miles west of Challis. Forest officials reported early Aug. 11 that it stood at 5,531 acres. Some grazing is impacted.
The 407-acre Norton Fire started Aug. 1 about seven miles northwest of Lower Loon.
Forest officials said early Aug. 11 that the fires’ behavior was “quiet” the previous day, in cooler conditions following earlier monsoon rain that arrived from the south. Rain and incoming cold minimized fire growth.
More rain was expected Aug. 12-14.
But officials said the showers are not expected to put out the fires, which can still spread in the wet conditions. They expect the fires will stay active in isolated spots around their edges, especially where canopy cover keeps rain from reaching dry pockets of fuel.
Crews on both fires continued to prioritize protecting structures.
Woodtick crews monitored the fire from the ground along Camas Creek and by cameras installed on nearby peaks. They detected and extinguished a hot spot near Camas Creek Ranch. They kept staged supplies at the ready in operational order.
The Norton Fire, monitored by air at midday Aug. 10, was “generally smoldering and creeping” due to weather, topography and sparse fuels. It was most active on the south edge, with isolated torching in heavier fuel pockets.
“Just because we are getting this moisture doesn’t mean it is going to fully extinguish the fires,” said Becky Shufelt, a public information officer assigned to both fires. “It’s going to take a season-ending event to fully extinguish the fires” with significant moisture, lower temperatures, higher humidity and shorter dry periods.
Fuels would again become fire-ready if hot, dry conditions return, she said.
Crew head counts early Aug. 11 were 63 on the Woodtick Fire and 15 on the Norton Fire.
