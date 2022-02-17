The Idaho Senate Resources & Environment Committee Feb. 16 advanced a bill that aims to make more of the state’s new residents aware of what happens to water rights when a property sells.
Senate Bill 1278 would amend the real property code to say water rights transfer to the new owner unless expressly retained by the seller — including entitlements and requirements from an irrigation district, canal company or city irrigation system.
The legislation would put into state code what is already done by common law and practice.
Paul Arrington, Idaho Water Users Association executive director and general counsel, said courts have long held that water rights automatically go to the buyer unless the deed says otherwise.
The legislation “serves as a reminder,” he said. “This is a reminder that these processes exist.”
Idaho Title 42 covers water rights and reclamation related to irrigation and drainage. Title 43 covers irrigation districts.
But it is Title 55 that SB 1278 would amend. This part of the state code covers property in general. It has a chapter on the transfer of real property.
Arrington said the legislation proposes to amend the property code “because that is the first place realtors and buyers will look.”
It is important considering that properties sell faster amid growth and increased urbanization in much of the state, he said.
Arrington said it would help more new owners understand water rights and obligations. That in turn would benefit irrigation districts and canal companies as they address challenges related to urbanization.
The committee voted to send the bill to the full Senate with a do-pass recommendation.
Chairman Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said is important “as we develop, and also as we drift away from common law.”
