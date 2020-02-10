The Idaho Senate Resources & Environment Committee has advanced a proposal that aims to make it easier for irrigation districts to recover the increased cost of serving subdivisions.
It has been drafted into Senate Bill 1289, clearing the way for it receive a full hearing.
Current state law allows irrigation districts to assess an additional service charge to cover higher costs associated with servicing small-tract and subdivided land. It establishes two groupings: 2 acres or less, and 2 to 10 acres. SB 1289 would change these to an acre or less, and 1 to 10 acres.
“Given increased infrastructure and other complications, sometimes it costs more to deliver water to those small tracts,” Idaho Water Users Association Executive Director and General Counsel Paul Arrington said.
A subdivision of homes on lots of an acre or less is an example. Bringing service and continuing to administer it would cost more if the subdivision does not have a pressurized system. SB 1289 would provide irrigation districts more flexibility in recovering the additional cost, he said.