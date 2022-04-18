Idaho Power irrigation customers would pay 8.46% more for electricity if regulators approve the company’s annual power cost adjustment.
The company said the adjustment, filed with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission on April 15, calls for a price increase across all customer classes as a result of higher power costs related to last summer’s heatwave and less hydroelectric generation due to drought.
Idaho Power last year requested a power cost adjustment that included a 3.44% increase for irrigators.
Across all customer classes, the proposed increase for 2022 attributed to the power cost adjustment is 8.27%, up from 3.36% a year ago.
Earlier power cost adjustments included a 5.21% increase in 2020 and a 4.34% decrease in 2019.
The power cost adjustment of $103.4 million passes to customers the higher costs associated with supplying energy. Money collected is used only to recover expenses associated with annual fluctuations in power costs.
Neither the company nor its shareholders receive a financial return.
Idaho Power said actual power supply costs in 2021 exceeded the forecast, driven by lower-than-expected hydro generation, high natural gas prices and high market prices for power. The company paid higher power costs during last summer’s heat wave, when it exceeded its previous all-time peak load five consecutive days.
Irrigation is the smallest customer class but has relatively high usage per customer, company spokesman Jordan Rodriguez told Capital Press.
