Operators of solar panels would be paid differently for their electricity under a plan Idaho Power Co. proposes.
The company wants the state Public Utilities Commission to approve a plan that more accurately measures the value of the electricity that goes to the electrical grid from solar facilities.
A study provides a basis for ensuring that customers are paid fair rates for the power produced on-site that goes to the grid. This will assure that other ratepayers do not subsidize them, according to a news release from the company.
Proposed changes would impact all customers.
The company aims to modernize the 20-year-old compensation structure.
The commission grandfathered eligible residential and small general service systems in use as of Dec. 20, 2019, and eligible commercial, industrial and irrigation systems operating as of Dec. 1, 2020. The proposed changes will not impact these customers.
The new compensation plan, if approved, would take effect Jan. 1.
It calls for a change from net monthly to real-time net billing to better measure customers’ reliance on the grid, the company said.
The plan would change the excess energy credit from a kilowatt-hour credit ranging from 5 to 12 cents, depending on customer class, to a time-differentiated and annually updated bill credit ranging from 5 to 20 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The proposed time-differentiated rate would vary based on customer class and peak- and off-peak usage times, Idaho Power spokesman Jordan Rodriguez said.
An irrigator who exports energy from solar generation would be paid a rate “tied to a model that reflects real-time market prices” instead of a flat, full retail rate, he said.
If the irrigator exports extra energy during a period of high demand and usage, the rate would be higher, Rodriguez said. Compensation would drop when demand is lower.
Idaho irrigation customers with on-site generation systems now receive a kilowatt-hour energy credit with an equivalent value of about 7 cents per kilowatt hour, he said.
Under the proposed changes, those with non-legacy systems would receive about 5 cents per kilowatt hour while exporting during off-peak times and about 20 cents during peak times.
The proposed new system would be “variable and more reflective of the actual value of the energy” at the time, “which we think makes it more fair for customers,” Rodriguez said.
