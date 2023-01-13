B2H.jpg (copy) (copy)
Idaho Power has applied for a PUC certification, the next step in building a power line between Boardman, Ore., and Hemingway, Idaho.

 EO Media Group File

Idaho Power Co. has applied to the state Public Utilities Commission for a certificate of public convenience and necessity associated with the proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line.

The Jan. 9 application means the Boise-based utility is asking the commission to formally recognize that the project serves the public interest.

