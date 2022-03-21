Irrigators will pay Idaho Power Co. 2.3% more for electricity if the state Public Utilities Commission approves a change related to exiting a coal-fired operation earlier than anticipated.
Boise-based Idaho Power last year requested a rate increase to fund accelerated depreciation of coal-related investments at Jim Bridger Power Plant near Rock Springs, Wyo.
The company’s most recent long-range plan concluded that ending coal-fired operations there by 2028, about two years early, would reduce costs to customers over the 20-year planning horizon.
The overall increase would boost revenue by $27.1 million, Idaho Power said in a release. Proposed price increases by customer category are 2.3% for irrigation, 2.24% for general service, 2.23% for large power, 2.08% for residential and 1.99% for small general service customers.
Separately, Idaho Power expects to file its annual power-cost adjustment with the commission April 15.Company spokesman Jordan Rodriguez said irrigation and all other customer classes will be impacted.
The power-cost adjustment passes costs and benefits of supplying energy to customers. It changes with annual fluctuations in power costs. Hydroelectric power generating conditions are among factors.
It is one of two annual cost adjustments Idaho Power files.
The company in mid-March filed its annual fixed-cost adjustment with the commission. It would reduce billed revenue by 0.81% for residential customers and by 0.82% for small general service customers, the company said. The overall proposed decrease for these customer classes is $4.8 million or 0.81%.
Large general service, large power, and irrigation customers would not be affected.
Rodriguez said the fixed-cost adjustment only impacts residential and small general service customers because these classes have the highest proportion of fixed costs collected through the volumetric rate.
The fixed-cost adjustment moves prices up or down based on actual changes in energy use per customer during the previous year. It allows the company to recover costs associated with costs for things like power plants, substations and power lines.
It is designed to enable Idaho Power to offer energy efficiency and demand-side management programs to residential and small general service customers. If the company collects more than the commission-authorized amount, it issues a credit to customers. If it collects less, it can impose a surcharge.
All rate changes would take effect June 1 if approved.
