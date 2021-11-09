BOISE — Facing the possibility of a huge spike in demand from cryptocurrency "miners," Idaho Power Co. has petitioned the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to create a new customer rate class for them.
That would help prevent the Boise-based company from having to build new generators to supply power to the "miners" only to have excess capacity if demand plunges.
The company said it so far has received interest from cryptocurrency mining operations needing a combined peak 2,000 megawatts.
As a comparison, the combined peak capacity of all four dams on the lower Snake River is 3,000 MW.
The proposal also addresses the company’s normal summer peak in power demand, when irrigation pumps and air conditioners are in use.
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins exist only in a computer network, or blockchain. Cryptocurrency "miners" use large computer servers that require huge amounts of electricity to find new coins.
Idaho Power requests the commission to approve a rate class for commercial and industrial cryptocurrency miners or other speculative customers that use a peak of less than 20 MW.
Those using more would be in a large-power service category and make special contract arrangements that the commission reviews, the company said in its application.
Current cryptocurrency mining customers using less than 20 megawatts would transition to the new rate class. Their service could be interrupted during the high-demand period between June 15 and Sept. 15. They would pay a marginal rate that aligns with the costs Idaho Power incurs to buy and generate additional energy.
“These customers’ potential for large-load energy demand that may abruptly end when the commodity price of the cryptocurrency to be mined is no longer profitable could create financial risk for Idaho Power and its customers,” the company said in a release.
Idaho Power said in its application to the commission that “surging” customer interest from large-scale cryptocurrency mining operators to locate and establish service in its service area “may potentially require significant system resource investment, and creates risk of those investments becoming stranded assets whose costs may ultimately be borne by all Idaho Power customers.”
Residential customers with hobby cryptocurrency mining operations would not be affected. The company is not requesting changes to other rate classes.
