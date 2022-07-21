BC Fire_Protection_Wrap_Install (1).jpg

Protective wrap is installed on a power pole. Idaho Power says it will pre-emptively shut off electricity in high-risk areas when extreme weather is forecast.

 Idaho Power

Idaho Power Co. say they will shut off electricity in some parts of its service area whenever wind storms or other extreme weather increase the risk of wildfire.

The Boise-based utility’s new public safety power shutoff program aims to protect customers, communities, employees and equipment in nine high-risk zones.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you